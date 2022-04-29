Healthcare Pros
Maymont welcomes baby goats and lambs

Next time you are at Maymont, there will be new baby animals for you to see.
Next time you are at Maymont, there will be new baby animals for you to see.(Maymont)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Next time you are at Maymont, there will be new baby animals for you to see.

Maymont welcomed three baby goats this spring and will soon have some lambs on the farm in May.

The baby goats, Dolly, June and Tammy, are visiting from their Hanover home for a few months.

Two lambs from Love Ewe Farm charmed thousands of guests over Easter. In May, a trio of lambs, their mother and an adult male will join the Maymont family permanently.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

