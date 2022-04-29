Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man arrested for sexual assault against minors

Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot
Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. mugshot(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man as part of a sexual assault investigation.

Niles Lee Anthony, Jr. was charged with forcible sodomy and rape after investigators were given information about sexual assault against several minors. More charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Niles was served warrants from Campbell County, as well as outstanding warrants out of Rockbridge County. He is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Travis Ball
Man who killed state police agent faces gang charge in jail fight
Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Virginia's Governor signed The Virginia Literacy Act into law on Thursday at the Library of...
Virginia governor signs Literacy Act into law

Latest News

Earth Day Fundraiser this Saturday
Earth Day Fundraiser tomorrow
The children on board the bus were not injured.
Van rear-ends school bus on Staples Mill Road
The juvenile victim told police that he was walking out of a store in the 14600 block of...
17-year-old arrested in connection to BB gun shooting in Chesterfield
Drop Stop - Suki + Scott
Drop Stop - Suki + Scott