Richmond advocacy groups applaud proposed menthol ban, businesses concerned

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city health officials are feeling a bit more hopeful in the fight against tobacco use.

The proposed menthol cigarettes ban from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advocacy groups said would better support current anti-smoking efforts. The FDA issued a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars Thursday, citing the toll on minority groups and young people.

While health groups are applauding, the menthol ban has some tobacco shop employees worried about their future.

Maame Appiah is a sales associate at Plug Store, a smoke shop in Richmond. She tells NBC12 that menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are popular sellers.

“If flavor cigarillos, they [are] banning all of that too? Woah! That would not be good for us,” Appiah said.

Meanwhile, advocacy groups with the Richmond City Health Department are hopeful the ban will get approved.

“Smoking typically has been, you know, kind of characterized as something that people do and that it’s not as harmful as some other things that people can do,” Avis Thomas, program coordinator with Free From Tobacco, said.

Thomas said menthol cigarettes were heavily advertised in Black and Brown communities, leaving thousands with an addiction that likely leads to death.

“When the FDA started to call - originally several months ago - for a ban, already projected studies were done, and it was shown that about 633,000 lives, including 237,000 African American lives, would be saved by this ban,” she said.

Altria, one of the largest tobacco companies in the country located in Richmond, is pushing back against the proposed ban saying quote:

“We believe harm reduction, not prohibition, is the better path forward. Taking these products out of the legal marketplace will push them into unregulated, criminal markets that don’t follow any regulations and ignore minimum age laws. We will continue to engage in this long-term regulatory process.”

The proposal would like to take years to go into effect if the FDA decides to implement it.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.