Grant offers expansion of restorative justice conferencing for qualifying court cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men, who pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing in connection to Adam Oakes’ death, will have guidelines to follow as part of their sentencing agreements, including restorative justice conferencing.

This program is a new option for the Office of the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney obtained through a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

“Restorative justice is a process that has been used for a few years in the juvenile court,” said Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelli Burnett. “Restorative justice is one of those nontraditional ways we can address incidents that happen in the community.”

Through these funds, Burnett said they could start referring cases that qualify from adult courts to the Virginia Center of Restorative Justice. As part of this conferencing, a victim and offender would have a mediated meeting if both parties agreed.

“That meeting is conducted with a trained facilitator,” Burnett said. “It’s an opportunity for those people to come face-to-face to meet and discuss what happened and discuss how that harm has affected the victim and maybe affected some other people in the community.”

Depending on the case, either one or multiple conferencing sessions will happen. One of the goals of this conferencing is for both parties to reach an agreement ranging from an apology letter to money.

“Our ultimate goal is for that agreement to be satisfied,” said Supervising Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Foster Fitzgerald. “For instance, that agreement can entail payment of restitution for the victim, maybe damage to property, or damage to something else that the victim owns.”

Since the expansion of this option in January, six cases have been referred for restorative justice conferencing, including two of the 11 men charged in connection to Adam Oakes’ death.

On March 1, Andrew White was sentenced to restorative justice with Adam’s Family, along with community service and participation in five presentations with the Love Like Adam Foundation.

Andrew White, who pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing of a student and providing alcohol to a minor in connection to Adam Oakes’ hazing death one year ago, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months in the City of Richmond’s Justice Center. (NBC12)

Christian Rohrbach was also sentenced to restorative justice during his plea hearing on Thursday.

There are cases Fitzgerald said wouldn’t be referred for this conferencing.

“Those are cases involving intimate partner violence, in other words, domestic violence cases. Cases involving sexual assault, cases involving children that were victimized by adults, cases also involving the use of weapon or a deadly weapon, and cases that are just kind of considered a general public safety threat,” she said.

For cases that qualify, Burnett said the goal is to allow victims and offenders to speak openly and freely about what happened while providing an additional avenue of healing.

“The criminal legal system has some limitations in allowing healing for victims and all the parties who may be involved in something that happened in the community,” Burnett said. “We generally, in court, see that people are driven apart by the process and the formality of the process. This is an effort to allow people a safe place to come together and heal, and that’s beneficial for the community because when the community is able to be connected and to find resolutions and healing on its own, then it’s a stronger and safer community.”

Another aspect of the DCJS grant is efforts to train other people in the community to conduct restorative justice conferences.

