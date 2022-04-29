Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant after another cold start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and comfortable temperatures to end the work week!

Friday: Mostly sunny after another chilly start. Highs in the mid 60s. *Verified* Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Can’t rule out a quick shower, especially toward Mecklenburg County. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 60, high in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms likely. Best rain chance of the week. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

