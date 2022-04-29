Healthcare Pros
Crews on scene of train derailment in Richmond

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Richmond.
Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Richmond.

Fire crews were called around 4:43 p.m. to the incident at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street, not far from The Diamond.

Photos from the scene showed several cars tipped over.

Fire crews are on the scene to clean up the mess.

Officials said no hazardous materials were involved, and nobody was hurt.

Our crew at the scene says traffic is not impacted, apart from onlookers stopping to check it out.

