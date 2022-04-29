Crews on scene of train derailment in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Richmond.

Fire crews were called around 4:43 p.m. to the incident at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street, not far from The Diamond.

Photos from the scene showed several cars tipped over.

Fire crews are on the scene to clean up the mess.

Officials said no hazardous materials were involved, and nobody was hurt.

Our crew at the scene says traffic is not impacted, apart from onlookers stopping to check it out.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.