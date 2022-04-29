Chesterfield family wants justice after they say son was victim of hate crime

Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family is looking for justice after they say their son was a victim of a hate crime that happened at a party back in September of 2020.
Kristle Chambers says on Sept. 12, 2020, her son went to a party in Powhatan with a few friends, but what happened that night has caused her son, Jerry Chambers, immense psychological harm for almost two years.
“He has suffered at the hand of hate and bullying, and we demand justice,” Chambers said.
At the party, the then 16-year-old had been drinking and became unconscious, but when he woke up he found disturbing images of himself on social media.
Photos had been taken of people writing racial slurs and symbols of hate on his head, along with a sex toy that had been placed on his back.
Another image showed Jerry in the bathroom with a Confederate flag placed over him.
“It’s just been horrifying. The trauma related to this hate crime has just been devastating to our entire family,” Kristle said. “We’ve been literally fighting to save our son’s life from September of 2020 to the present.”
Kristle said on Sept. 14, 2020, they notified the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about what had happened, but the family says they did not receive any victim support until the end of 2021.
“Despite being told that hate crimes are handled by state police in September of 2020, we never received any follow up from any law enforcement referencing this hate crime until December of 2021,″ Kristle said.
Kristle says this happened after a friend who was helping their son continue to work through the pain this incident has caused reached out to the FBI to investigate what happened.
We reached out to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about this incident and they provided this statement:
Kristle says the family will be holding a rally on Sunday, where her son will be talking about what happened publicly for the first time. The rally will take place at 214 Cowardin Drive at 1:30 p.m.