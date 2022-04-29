Chesterfield family wants justice after they say son was victim of hate crime

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family is looking for justice after they say their son was a victim of a hate crime that happened at a party back in September of 2020.

Kristle Chambers says on Sept. 12, 2020, her son went to a party in Powhatan with a few friends, but what happened that night has caused her son, Jerry Chambers, immense psychological harm for almost two years.

“He has suffered at the hand of hate and bullying, and we demand justice,” Chambers said.

At the party, the then 16-year-old had been drinking and became unconscious, but when he woke up he found disturbing images of himself on social media.

Photos had been taken of people writing racial slurs and symbols of hate on his head, along with a sex toy that had been placed on his back.

Another image showed Jerry in the bathroom with a Confederate flag placed over him.

“It’s just been horrifying. The trauma related to this hate crime has just been devastating to our entire family,” Kristle said. “We’ve been literally fighting to save our son’s life from September of 2020 to the present.”

Kristle said on Sept. 14, 2020, they notified the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about what had happened, but the family says they did not receive any victim support until the end of 2021.

“Despite being told that hate crimes are handled by state police in September of 2020, we never received any follow up from any law enforcement referencing this hate crime until December of 2021,″ Kristle said.

Kristle says this happened after a friend who was helping their son continue to work through the pain this incident has caused reached out to the FBI to investigate what happened.

We reached out to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office about this incident and they provided this statement:

On September 14th, 2020 the parents of a 16-year-old juvenile came to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and informed a deputy that their son had been assaulted. They briefly showed a couple of photographs they had found on their son’s mobile phone to the deputy and expressed that they were not sure if they wanted to file a report due to concerns they had about the legal process. No further information was provided at that time. The deputy encouraged them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to discuss their concerns and the deputy scheduled an appointment on September 15th at 9:45 am for them to meet with the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division Supervisor. The parents did not attend the appointment. The parents were contacted on two occasions afterward by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and both times they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation. On December 3, 2021, the parents of the now 17-year-old juvenile came to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and stated that they would like to file a report and proceed with an investigation into what happened to their son in 2020. A criminal investigation immediately began. The investigation determined that the then 16-year-old attended a party on September 12th, 2020 at a residence in Powhatan County. During the party, the 16-year-old became intoxicated and unconscious. While he was unconscious subjects wrote racial slurs on him and covered him in a Confederate flag. The investigation also determined that unfortunately although the subjects responsible were identified during the course of the investigation the limitation of prosecutions outlined in Virginia Code 19.2-8 prevented investigators from obtaining criminal arrest warrants for them. In Virginia, misdemeanor charges such as assault and battery must be placed within one year of the offense. Approx. 15 months had passed from when the offense occurred until it was reported. To ensure all possible avenues for prosecution were explored the case was then forwarded to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for further review and the Federal Bureau of the Investigation was contacted. The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned to the case and the City of Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office was assigned. Currently the case remains under investigation by the FBI and is also pending a decision by the City of Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney. Due to the ongoing local and federal investigations, no further information with regard to this incident will be released at this time. On January 12th, 2022 the parents of their now 18-year-old son reported to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office that their son was a victim of a brandishing of a firearm while attending a different party. An investigation was conducted and determined that a friend of their 18- year-old son had pulled up his shirt and showed a firearm tucked into his pants and stated “I am not afraid to shoot anybody.” The subject never put his hand on the firearm and never made any threats towards the victim. The incident was reviewed by the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office which determined the case was not viable because the firearm was not being brandished and the victim was not threatened. No further information with regard to this incident will be released at this time.

Kristle says the family will be holding a rally on Sunday, where her son will be talking about what happened publicly for the first time. The rally will take place at 214 Cowardin Drive at 1:30 p.m.

