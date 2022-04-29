2 elementary school students injured in bus crash

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - Several elementary school students in Brunswick are recovering after a school bus crash.

It happened on Broadnax Road on Thursday.

Officials say six students from Totaro Elementary School were on the bus at the time.

No major injuries were reported, but two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

