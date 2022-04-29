Healthcare Pros
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Chesterfield County.

Police were called to the 12400 block of Bundle Road around 6:46 p.m. on April 28.

Officers said a 2002 Yamaha Motorcycle was speeding and passing cars when the driver, Ja’vantay S. Wilkins, 18, lost control and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bundle Road between Hunters Hawk Drive and River Road was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

