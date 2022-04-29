17-year-old arrested in connection to BB gun shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a Chesterfield teen in connection to a malicious wounding that happened on April 15.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a reported assault.

The juvenile victim told police that he was walking out of a store in the 14600 block of Hancock Village Street when a suspect in a passing white, four-door vehicle shot him with a BB gun.

The victim was struck in the eye and leg and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect who shot the BB gun. A detention order was issued and he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

