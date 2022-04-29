Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in connection to BB gun shooting in Chesterfield

The juvenile victim told police that he was walking out of a store in the 14600 block of...
The juvenile victim told police that he was walking out of a store in the 14600 block of Hancock Village Street when a suspect in a passing white, four-door vehicle shot him with a BB gun.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a Chesterfield teen in connection to a malicious wounding that happened on April 15.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a reported assault.

The juvenile victim told police that he was walking out of a store in the 14600 block of Hancock Village Street when a suspect in a passing white, four-door vehicle shot him with a BB gun.

The victim was struck in the eye and leg and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect who shot the BB gun. A detention order was issued and he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Travis Ball
Man who killed state police agent faces gang charge in jail fight
Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Virginia's Governor signed The Virginia Literacy Act into law on Thursday at the Library of...
Virginia governor signs Literacy Act into law

Latest News

The children on board the bus were not injured.
Van rear-ends school bus on Staples Mill Road
Drop Stop - Suki + Scott
Drop Stop - Suki + Scott
National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday | Here’s where you can take your unused medications
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash identified