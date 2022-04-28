Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Yeardley Love’s family testifies in civil case against Huguely

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of Yeardley Love is sharing with a Charlottesville jury the pain they’ve endured since her murder in 2010.

Yardley’s family members took the stand in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, April 28, as part of a more than $30 million civil suit against her killer, George Huguely.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, and is serving a prison sentence of 23 years.

Sharon Love, Yeardley’s mother, broke into tears when describing the moment police told her that her daughter was dead. She told jurors at first she thought Yeardley must’ve been in a car accident. Love said she never thought Yeardley would be murdered.

Yeardley’s sister, Lexie, and brother-in-law also took the stand Thursday. Lexie said when she got the call of her sister’s death she thought, “That’s it? I’ll never see her again?” and said when she first met Huguely she thought, “he was sloppy.” Her husband, Jamie, said it was, “Nonstop bawling” in the days after her death.

Members of the jury got emotional while listening to the testimony.

In the past 12 years the family has started the One Love Foundation, which works to educate high school students about domestic violence and abusive relationships. Sharon Love said, “For us, it has been a life line.”

The civil trial began Monday, April 25. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments early next week.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Kamilah N. Fipps
Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond
Downtown Petersburg. The city south of Richmond is ranked as Virginia’s least health locality.
One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

Latest News

Attorney General Jason Miyares
Miyares wants to cancel student debt for former ‘Virginia College’ students
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
A Halifax man is thankful to be reunited with his family after spending 22 years in prison.
‘I want my life to be an example of a success story’: Richmond man granted pardon, wants to inspire others
Richmond man granted pardon, wants to inspire others
Police: Property crimes spike in Richmond
Police: Property crimes spike in Richmond