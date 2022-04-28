Healthcare Pros
VSU unveils ‘message of positivity’ street mural

The block-long message is to remind everyone on campus of the "greater" work VSU accomplishes.
The block-long message is to remind everyone on campus of the "greater" work VSU accomplishes.(Virginia State University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University unveiled a new street mural on Wednesday inspired by the Black Lives Matter Plaza Mural in D.C.

It features a block-long message saying “Greater Happens Here” with the VSU Trojan emblem and the university logo painted on University Avenue in front of the Foster Hall Student Union.

The message is to remind everyone on the campus of the “greater” work by VSU students, faculty and staff.

Below is a drone video showing the mural courtesy of Virginia State University.

“‘Greater Happens Here’ is not only a slogan for our Trojan community—it’s an affirmation,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “We want to promote to our VSU family that they can make greater happen wherever they are because of this affirmation that they learned to embrace here at Virginia State University.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

