Virginia Union University partners with Apple to create Coding Academy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University is partnering with Apple to launch a coding academy.

The Academy is open to students, alumni, and university employees.

Participants will be able to learn all about coding, designing, and creating mobile apps. They’ll also receive certificates for successful completion of the program.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Apple,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President and CEO of VUU. “Last year we partnered with Apple to give incoming freshman new technology bundles to better prepare them for success. This year, through VUU Coding Academy, we can prepare students for the workforce and allow our faculty, staff, and alumni to continue gaining relevant experience as our world continues to advance technologically.”

The two-part course will launch later next month.

The last day to register is Monday.

