Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDH launches new online vital records application

Keyboard
Keyboard(WABI)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians can now request their vital records online through the Virginia Department of Health.

To increase accessibility and convenience, the VDH launched a new online portal.

The application can be used to request certified copies of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates.

VDH says the application only takes about five minutes, but there is a $12 fee per search.

Virginians can also request these documents online through the DMV, which launched its online records portal last month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Kamilah N. Fipps
Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond
Downtown Petersburg. The city south of Richmond is ranked as Virginia’s least health locality.
One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

Latest News

Doctor stresses catching up during World Immunization Week
National Immunization Week 2022
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop despite new cases popping up around the...
COVID testing positivity rate in Virginia climbs to over 8%
(FILE)
UVA Medical report steady decline in COVID-19 patients