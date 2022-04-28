VDH launches new online vital records application

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians can now request their vital records online through the Virginia Department of Health.

To increase accessibility and convenience, the VDH launched a new online portal.

The application can be used to request certified copies of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates.

VDH says the application only takes about five minutes, but there is a $12 fee per search.

Virginians can also request these documents online through the DMV, which launched its online records portal last month.

