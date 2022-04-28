Thursday Forecast: Cool and sunny with rain chances low until Sunday
Warmer next week with some rain chances returning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and cool temperatures to end the work week with only a slight rain chance on Sunday.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy after a cold start. NW wind 10-15mph. Highs in the mid 60s. Freeze Watch in place for our far northern and northwestern counties for temperatures in the low to mid 30s around sunrise
Friday: Mostly sunny after another cold start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s. The *Verified* Best weather day of the week.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
