Thursday Forecast: Cool and sunny with rain chances low until Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and cool temperatures to end the work week with only a slight rain chance on Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy after a cold start. NW wind 10-15mph. Highs in the mid 60s. Freeze Watch in place for our far northern and northwestern counties for temperatures in the low to mid 30s around sunrise

Friday: Mostly sunny after another cold start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s. The *Verified* Best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

