Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Three men indicted for stealing trees from federal land

A third person who was indicted remains at large.
A third person who was indicted remains at large.(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Officials say three men have been indicted after federal prosecutors accused them of stealing walnut trees from federally protected land.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia says William Riley Stump of Narrows, Virginia, and Derrick Anthony Thompson of Princeton, West Virginia, were arraigned this week in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

According to court documents, Stump, Thompson and another indicted co-defendant conspired to cut and remove black walnut trees located in the Bluestone Project in Giles County, Virginia, and take them to Lindside, West Virginia, to sell.

A third person who was indicted remains at large.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Kamilah N. Fipps
Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond
Downtown Petersburg. The city south of Richmond is ranked as Virginia’s least health locality.
One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

Latest News

A Halifax man is thankful to be reunited with his family after spending 22 years in prison.
‘I want my life to be an example of a success story’: Richmond man granted pardon, wants to inspire others
On Thursday, Richmond’s Police Chief is expected to talk about crime trends in the city over...
RPD Chief discusses crime statistics in first quarter of 2022
Liberty University
Lawsuit alleges Liberty University failed to investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault
Virginia Tech researchers study the connection between autism and dance
Virginia Tech researchers study connection between autism and dance