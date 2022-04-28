Healthcare Pros
RPD Chief discusses crime statistics in first quarter of 2022

On Thursday, Richmond’s Police Chief is expected to talk about crime trends in the city over...
On Thursday, Richmond’s Police Chief is expected to talk about crime trends in the city over the last few months.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday, Richmond’s Police Chief is expected to talk about crime trends in the city over the last few months.

Chief Gerald Smith is set to share those statistics - as well as speak about what the department is doing to help cut down on crime.

RPD is also expected to give important public safety information all community members need to know.

The update will start at 11:00 a.m.

To watch the briefing, click here.

