Powhatan County Fair returns for 103rd year

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan County is gearing up for its 103rd annual fair next month.

The fun kicks off Friday, May 13, and runs through Sunday, May 15.

It will be fully loaded with crowd favorites including carnival rides, games and of course food.

There are even helicopter rides for attendees to enjoy.

Right now, plans are underway for an in-person, outdoor event at the fairgrounds on Anderson Highway.

Admission is free and tickets for rides can be purchased online.

