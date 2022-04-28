Police: Property crimes spike in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police released crime data for the first three months of 2022 on Thursday, showing a slight decrease in violent crime and an increase in property crimes compared to the year before.

As more people head outdoors in the coming weeks due to warmer weather, officers will be increasing their presence on weekends in certain areas around the city, like Shockoe Bottom.

“That is because we want everyone to be safe when they go down there to have a good time,” said RPD Chief Gerald Smith.

Over the years, there have been several incidents in the Shockoe Bottom Entertainment District. Several businesses shut down due to losing licenses because of crime nearby.

However, now new businesses are up and running, and Smith said they’re working with the district to make sure it’s safe not only at the venues but also in neighborhoods.

“A lot of weapons [are being] stolen out of [cars in] the Shockoe Bottom Entertainment District because the entertainment venues do a pretty good job down there of searching people and don’t allow weapons into their venue,” Smith said.

Richmond Police are reminding people to store their firearms safely. Some of those stolen guns are being used in other crimes across the city.

“There are just too many guns out there on the street,” Smith said. “People are reaching for guns and other things to solve disputes and not really talking things out.”

Since January, gun violence has taken the lives of 17 people, including two children. Smith hopes those numbers don’t increase.

“A lot of these numbers we’re seeing right now are not being committed by juveniles,” Smith said. “There are some, but that has a lot to do with the fact our kids have been back in school for over a year.”

That is a change from Smith’s January presentation on crime data from the fourth quarter of 2021 and over yearly numbers.

Smith hopes the city’s new Gun Violence Prevention and Intervention effort will help address the issues in the city.

Meanwhile, RPD’s “Operation Red Ball” has been extended to try and prevent violence from happening in the first place, including getting guns off the streets.

“Quite simply, it is working,” Smith said. “Operation Red Ball has taken 159 firearms to date off the street.”

While Smith is pleased violent crime is down slightly in the first three months of 2022, property crimes have increased.

RPD crime data shows property crimes up during the first three months of 2022. (Richmond Police)

Overall, Richmond saw 1,969 property crime incidents between January and March; there were 1,407 in the same time in 2021.

The increase is tied to more opportunities, according to Smith.

Richmond Police have issued warnings against drivers leaving their cars running while they’re not inside the vehicle, leading to vehicle thefts. Meanwhile, valuables have also been left inside unlocked cars.

However, RPD is still dealing with a rising number of catalytic converter thefts. To date, 191 reports have been taken, with eight people arrested so far.

Additionally, the city has seen a spike in arson cases this year, sitting at 17 between January and March. Smith said nine of those cases, non-structure related, were tied to a juvenile male.

To review more city crime data, click here.

