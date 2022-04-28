Healthcare Pros
News to Know for April 28: 2 more teens arrested in Petersburg homicide; River City Middle School press conference; Henrico hit-and-run arrest

Two more arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Petersburg teenager.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have breaking news overnight out of Petersburg. Two more arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Petersburg teenager. Let’s get into the details along with our other top headlines.

2 More Teens Arrested in Shooting Death of 15-year-old

Tyjuan Crenshaw II
Tyjuan Crenshaw II(Family photo)

Tyjuan Crenshaw II was gunned down at the Lieutenant’s Run Apartments on April 2.

Now, police say two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection to Tyjuan’s death.

Authorities did not release their identities.

Last week, 18-year-old Sha-ron Parham was arrested. All three face felony homicide charges.

River City Middle School Rezoning Battle

The outrage continues to spill over after the Richmond School Board votes not to rezone the overcrowded River City Middle School.

Councilman Michael Jones and School Board member Nicole Jones will hold a press conference at River City Middle at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday over this critical rezoning issue.

School board members at odds over vote against rezoning overcrowded middle school

River City was already over capacity when it opened last year, and this fall is expected to have more than 1,600 kids enrolled.

Some board members believe they can still come up with a new solution before RPS’ Open Enrollment deadline in early May.

The River City rezoning proposal is again on the school board agenda on Monday, May 2 - but whether they’ll take another vote still remains to be seen.

Chesterfield Tax Headache

If you live in Chesterfield County, you may have noticed a spike in personal property taxes, especially when it comes to your car.

We’re on your side, getting answers from Chesterfield after many of you reached out to us about your personal property taxes.

Used cars with hundreds of thousands of miles on them are being valued at thousands of dollars more than last year.

The reason: used car values skyrocketed across the U.S. - they are up more than 35 percent.

That’s because the pandemic halted new car production - raising the value of used cars.

Karl Brauer, the executive analyst with iSeeCars.com spoke about this.

“It’s just related to the supply chain issue, we just do not have enough pieces of computer equipment,” Brauer said. “It’s actually getting a little worse and it’s causing a lack of new car availability. When we don’t have new cars, you keep your current car, which causes a lack of used car availability.”

To appeal the assessment of your vehicle’s value, you can file that appeal online at the county’s website.

Henrico Woman arrested In Connection To Deadly Hit-and-Run

Ciera Childress
Ciera Childress(Henrico County Police Department)

Police made an arrest in Tuesday’s deadly hit and run in the West End.

24-year-old Ciera Hope Childress is charged with driving while intoxicated, drug possession - and not reporting an accident involving a death.

Police say 61-year-old Thomas Soto was hit near Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road.

He later died at the hospital.

Cool & Sunny

Looks like today will be a little cooler than what we’ve been experiencing the last few days, so bring a jacket with you this morning.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

“Build your own dreams or someone else will hire you to build theirs.” — Farrah Gray

