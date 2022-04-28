Mayor Stoney requests audit of Richmond Ambulance Authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is requesting a third-party review of The Richmond Ambulance Authority.

This is in response to the RAA’s request for more funding in the next budget.

Stoney says his administration is weary of giving RAA more money because the organization does not have the data to support the increase.

City leaders - bringing up the fact that transports, response times, and personnel expenditures are all down.

Stoney says an audit into RAA’s performance and finances will help the city determine if the funding increase is necessary.

