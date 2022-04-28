Man who killed state police agent faces gang charge in jail fight

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The man convicted of killing a state police agent faces gang charges in a jail fight.

On April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to Rappahannock Regional Jail for an assault.

Deputies said an inmate walked into the dayroom and a verbal fight started between Collins Turner, 22, and Travis Ball, 32, the man convicted of killing Special Agent Mike Walter in Richmond back in 2017.

“Turner proceeded to get up and began assaulting the victim inmate. When the victim inmate seemed to get the upper hand, Ball joined in assaulting the victim,” a release said.

Officials said the inmate was punched, choked and kneed.

While the inmate was being choked, the sheriff’s office said another inmate tried to help. That’s when Jared Haney, 31, started to assault the inmate trying to help, officials said. Deputies said Ball also started assaulting the second inmate.

One of the inmates was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Turner and Ball have been charged with gang participation, malicious wounding by mob, strangulation, and three counts of conspiracy. Ball also faces an additional malicious wounding by mob and conspiracy charge for the second fight. Haney was charged with gang participation, malicious wounding by mob and two counts of conspiracy.

