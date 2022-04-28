Healthcare Pros
Man charged in death of Adam Oakes pleads guilty

Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was...
Family and friends set up a memorial outside the West Clay Street home where Adam Oakes was found dead one year ago.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded guilty on Thursday.

A two-day trial for Christian Rohrbach was scheduled to start Wednesday until a plea agreement was reached.

He was sentenced to 12 months with all 12 suspended, meaning he will not spend any time behind bars.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning while pledging the Delta Chi fraternity in February of last year.

