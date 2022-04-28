Healthcare Pros
Kroger stores host hiring events on April 30

This Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo shows a Kroger grocery store logo at a store in Flowood,...
This Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo shows a Kroger grocery store logo at a store in Flowood, Miss.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger stores across the state will host hiring events at all locations on April 30.

The hiring event is part of an effort by Kroger Mid-Atlantic to hire 23,000 associates.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a release.

Full-time and part-time positions are available in retail, manufacturing and distribution.

To look at the available jobs and register for the event, click here.

