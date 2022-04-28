Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Killer of Yeardley Love testifies in court

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man convicted of killing Yeardley Love is testifying in a civil case brought against him by her mother.

George Huguely is currently in the middle of his 23-year sentence on the charge of second-degree murder. He took the witness stand in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, April 27.

Huguely says the day he killed his on-again-off-again girlfriend was, ”like a sideshow where 90% of the slides are missing.”

The former University of Virginia student and lacrosse player had spend the day golfing and binge drinking before going to Love’s 14th Street apartment, ultimately beating her to death.

Her mother, Sharon Love, is seeking more than $29.5 million in compensatory and $1 million in punitive damages.

Huguely did not get emotional on the stand, describing the little he remembered of that day in 2010.

Members of Love’s family cried as Huguely was asked about her academics and character traits.

Jurors were shown a string of emails between Love and Huguely in the days before her murder including a message from Huguely to love saying “I should have killed you.”

At the end of his testimony Huguely apologized directly to Yeardley’s mother and sister and said “I never meant for anything like this to happen.”

He claimed responsibility and said “I’m sorry every day.” Throughout his apology he maintained his non emotional composure.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Kamilah N. Fipps
Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond
Taxes are up due to a surge in used car values
Chesterfield County personal property taxes skyrocket as used car assessment values surge
Downtown Petersburg. The city south of Richmond is ranked as Virginia’s least health locality.
One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

Latest News

Fans are no longer allowed at Virginia Union University men’s or women’s basketball games.
Virginia Union University partners with Apple to create Coding Academy
On Thursday, Richmond’s Police Chief is expected to talk about crime trends in the city over...
RPD Chief to give crime briefing about crime trends in the city
Stoney says an audit into RAA’s performance and finances will help the city determine if the...
Mayor Stoney requests audit of Richmond Ambulance Authority
Two more arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Petersburg teenager.
News to Know for April 28: 2 more teens arrested in Petersburg homicide; River City Middle School press conference; Henrico hit-and-run arrest
Councilman Michael Jones and School Board member Nicole Jones will hold a press conference at...
City Council member to hold press conference about River City Middle School rezoning