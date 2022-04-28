Healthcare Pros
City Council member to hold press conference about River City Middle School rezoning

Councilman Michael Jones and School Board member Nicole Jones will hold a press conference at River City Middle at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday over this critical rezoning issue.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The outrage continues to spill over after the Richmond School Board votes not to rezone the overcrowded River City Middle School.

Councilman Michael Jones and School Board member Nicole Jones will hold a press conference at River City Middle at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday over this critical rezoning issue.

School board members at odds over vote against rezoning overcrowded middle school

River City was already over capacity when it opened last year, and this fall is expected to have more than 1,600 kids enrolled.

Some board members believe they can still come up with a new solution before RPS’ Open Enrollment deadline in early May.

The River City rezoning proposal is again on the school board agenda on Monday, May 2 - but whether they’ll take another vote still remains to be seen.

