Blue Bell releases new chocolate peanut butter ice cream

(WWBT) - It’s time to pull out the ice cream bowls and spoons so you can try Blue Bell’s newest flavor.

The newest flavor added to the creamery’s lineup is Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload, a milk chocolate ice cream with peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

Also, this month, two other flavors will hit store shelves again. Bride’s Cake, an almond ice cream with white cake pieces and amaretto cream cheese icing, and Southern Blackberry Cobbler, blackberry flavored ice cream with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce, will be available in certain sizes.

