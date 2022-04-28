Apartment residents frustrated over lack of response to uptick in car break-ins

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Idara Lopes says she been the victim of two separate vandalism and car break-in incidents at the Breckenridge Apartments in Glen Allen. The first incident in December left her car tires slashed.

“l don’t know where it came from, I don’t know who could have done it,” Lopes said.

The second incident happened just a few weeks ago on April 13th. Lopes says she had some belongings stolen after her driver side window was smashed to pieces.

“My front passenger window was smashed in and my purse was stolen from my car,” Lopes said.

In both cases, Lopes says she filed a police report, but she also reached out to her apartment complex. They informed her that she had to take her complaints to General Services Corporation which manages Breckenridge. But Lopes says she hasn’t received a response.

According to Henrico Police, Lopes hasn’t been the only victim of a vehicle break-in at the apartment complex. Police say there have been 16 break-ins at the Breckenridge Apartments in the past 60 days with 10 of those occurring in the past month.

“The car thief keeps coming back because they know nothing is going to happen... so it’s frustrating,” Lopes said.

Residents like Rebecca Laros, who is new to the area, says she moved here from San Diego, California to escape the crime. She says hasn’t fallen victim to any recent break-ins, but the fact that it’s happening doesn’t it make her feel any safer.

“It puts me on alert. It’s a little bit alarming especially because I don’t want anything to happen to our cars,” Laros said. “I would definitely appreciate any security measures I mean a camera would be great, but if we could get someone driving around here a couple times at night that would definitely make me feel better.”

Due to the lack of response from residents receive from the apartment management generally, some residents say they’re not surprised by their lack of response to the issue.

NBC12 reached out to the apartment’s management on how they are addressing the break-ins and if security measures were in the works.

At this time they’ve not responded to our request for a comment.

“I’ve almost become paranoid of where I live because it’s happened so often,” Lopes said. “If they could get something up there to catch whoever is vandalizing these cars and breaking in that would be great.”

Henrico Police recommend the following safety tips to prevent car break-ins:

DO NOT store valuables in your vehicle.

DO NOT store any identification cards/papers in your vehicle. If thieves get such items, they may also steal your identity.

If you are shopping, keep items in the trunk.

If your vehicle does not have a trunk, place them under seats or securely under cover.

Have a detailed description of valuables that you transport.

Record all serial numbers, model numbers and credit card numbers.

Engrave your driver’s license “T” number followed by the state abbreviation, VA, on valuables. Never use your social security number as an identifier.

Keep your vehicle locked - even when at home.

Park in a well lit area at night.

Watch for and report any suspicious activity.

Report curfew violators to police.

Communicate with your neighbors.

Be active in your Neighborhood Crime Watch.

Anyone with information on these car-break-ins are urged to call Henrico Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

