Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman has now been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 9:21 a.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road.

Once on scene, they found a man had been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified as Thomas Sotos, 61, of Henrico.

The intersection of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road is a heavily traveled area. However, investigators are searching for the specific driver who never stopped after hitting Sotos.

Sotos’ mother said her son had gone to bring the trash can back to the house but sadly never returned.

Police arrested 24-year-old Ciera Childress, and she has been charged with not reporting an accident with a death, possession of drugs and DWI (2nd offense in 5 years).

Investigators said the crash left a significant amount of damage to the passenger side of the Prius. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well, and the passenger side mirror cover.

“There should have been witnesses to this that need to come forward,” Netherland said. “If they saw anything or any vehicle that fits that description, even if they think it’s insignificant, it may help us break the case.”

Meanwhile, the intersection and area are no stranger to incidents. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) data shows in the last five years, 53 crashes have been reported in the area. So far this year, seven - including Tuesday morning’s crash - have been recorded.

As the warm weather returns, authorities remind drivers and others to share the road.

“The motorists need to be aware of all their surroundings, but at the same time, pedestrians and bicyclists also have rules they have to follow, so they have to be aware,” Netherland said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

