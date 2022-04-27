Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

William and Mary researchers find elevated radon levels in Williamsburg homes

William & Mary geologist Rick Berquist discusses the Yorktown Formation, a geologic feature...
William & Mary geologist Rick Berquist discusses the Yorktown Formation, a geologic feature that he and Professor Jim Kaste have found to be related to increased radon levels in the Williamsburg area.(Sarah Vogelsong (Virginia Mercury))
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On the Environmental Protection Agency’s map of radon risks, Virginia’s coastal plain is a sunny shade of yellow.

Yellow is the best color to be on the radon map. Yellow is assigned to those areas that in 1993 the agency determined had the lowest potential for high levels of radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas linked to lung cancer, to be detected in homes.

But yellow can also be deceptive.

Earlier this month, researchers at William & Mary announced the discovery of an apparent new hotspot for residential radon around Williamsburg, a city firmly in the coastal plain.

Using data from roughly 200 homes in the area tested for radon, geology Professor Jim Kaste and research associate and former Virginia state geologist Rick Berquist found that between 15 and 39 percent of the homes they tested had radon at levels above four picocuries per liter of air, the concentration of radioactivity chosen by EPA as its “action limit” for the gas. Furthermore, the higher levels appear to be connected to a geologic feature known as the Yorktown Formation.

Berquist, who has been collecting data on radon in the region since 1989, said that he’s known for decades that there was likely “an issue with radon in homes built on the Yorktown” but until recently didn’t have sufficient data to prove it.

Now, “I’m pretty confident about what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re living in a time where if you see something, say something. But you don’t say something unless you know what you’re talking about.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Henrico police say Thomas Sotos, 61, died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Monument...
‘Witnesses... need to come forward’: Police searching for driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond
Driver on the run after police chase ends in crash in Richmond

Latest News

Bins ordered in April and May should be delivered in 8-10 weeks
CVWMA: New recycling bins still on backorder, estimated delivery 8-10 weeks
Downtown Petersburg. The city south of Richmond is ranked as Virginia’s least health locality.
One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show
Richmond Police are working to find out who pulled the trigger in a double shooting on the...
Richmond mayor releases new report, efforts to curb gun violence in city
Capitol Police say there will be “rolling road closures” around noon as demonstrators march...
Road closures set to begin Wednesday afternoon for Virginia March for Life