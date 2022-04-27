Wednesday Forecast: Much cooler, sunny, and breezy
Lows in the 30s possible for the next two nights
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a summer preview for a few days, we’ll be drier and cool through Saturday
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Cold Thursday morning. Freeze Watch in place for our far NW counties. Another cold start Friday. Frost possible in rural areas.
Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)
