Wednesday Forecast: Much cooler, sunny, and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a summer preview for a few days, we’ll be drier and cool through Saturday

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold Thursday morning. Freeze Watch in place for our far NW counties. Another cold start Friday. Frost possible in rural areas.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

