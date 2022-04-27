Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Much cooler, sunny, and breezy

Lows in the 30s possible for the next two nights
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a summer preview for a few days, we’ll be drier and cool through Saturday

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold Thursday morning. Freeze Watch in place for our far NW counties. Another cold start Friday. Frost possible in rural areas.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Henrico police say Thomas Sotos, 61, died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Monument...
‘Witnesses... need to come forward’: Police searching for driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond
Driver on the run after police chase ends in crash in Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Cooler and breezy Wednesday
Forecast: Shower and storm chances return Tuesday
Forecast: Shower and storm chances return Tuesday
Forecast: Shower and storm chances return Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: A warm and pleasant morning with showers and storms likely this afternoon
Tuesday Forecast: A warm and pleasant morning with showers and storms likely this afternoon