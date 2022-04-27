Healthcare Pros
Virginia529 launches ‘Jump$tart Your Education Savings’ to help families during Financial Literacy Month

Virginia529 says “Jump$tart Your Education Savings,” is a way to help families who haven’t made the leap yet to start saving for their children’s education.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Financial Literacy Month and Virginia529 has created a new way for families to educate themselves on how to start saving for their children’s college tuition.

Virginia529 says “Jump$tart Your Education Savings,” is a way to help families who haven’t made the leap yet to start saving for their children’s education.

Those interested in the initiative have until April 30 to sign up.

For more information, click here.

