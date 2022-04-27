Virginia529 launches ‘Jump$tart Your Education Savings’ to help families during Financial Literacy Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Financial Literacy Month and Virginia529 has created a new way for families to educate themselves on how to start saving for their children’s college tuition.

Virginia529 says “Jump$tart Your Education Savings,” is a way to help families who haven’t made the leap yet to start saving for their children’s education.

Those interested in the initiative have until April 30 to sign up.

