Va. House Democrats remove Filler-Corn as leader without picking new one

The Democratic caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates removed former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as their leader Wednesday without electing a successor, creating a leadership vacuum just as they headed onto the floor for a full day of voting on almost 150 vetoes and amendments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, had spearheaded the removal of Filler-Corn, but a procedural dispute over whether the caucus could immediately elect a new leader appeared to leave the caucus in limbo. Emerging from the closed-door meeting, Scott said neither he nor Filler-Corn had been chosen as a leader, but would not elaborate on what had happened.

For now, that leaves Del. Charniele Herring, D-Fairfax, as the top caucus official after she survived Wednesday’s meeting to remain as caucus chair.

