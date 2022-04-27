Healthcare Pros
Va. House Democrats remove Filler-Corn as leader without picking new one

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, stands in the House chamber after a vote removing her as...
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, stands in the House chamber after a vote removing her as Democratic minority leader Wednesday(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Democratic caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates removed former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as their leader Wednesday without electing a successor, creating a leadership vacuum just as they headed onto the floor for a full day of voting on almost 150 vetoes and amendments from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, had spearheaded the removal of Filler-Corn, but a procedural dispute over whether the caucus could immediately elect a new leader appeared to leave the caucus in limbo. Emerging from the closed-door meeting, Scott said neither he nor Filler-Corn had been chosen as a leader, but would not elaborate on what had happened.

For now, that leaves Del. Charniele Herring, D-Fairfax, as the top caucus official after she survived Wednesday’s meeting to remain as caucus chair.

(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy

