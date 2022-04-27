Search on for whomever threw kittens from car

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward, with $500 added by The Pink Plumber, for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people who threw five kittens out of a car onto the side of Park Springs Road in Providence, North Carolina.

It happened sometime before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to witnesses, who say the car is a grayish/blue Honda Accord. Those witnesses took the cats to Danville.

You’re asked to call (434) 799-0843 with any information that can be forwarded to authorities in North Carolina.

Veterinary treatment will be funded through the April Hogan Shelter Fund and Danville’s portion of the reward, if given, will be paid through the Earl Merricks Stop the Cruelty Fund.

