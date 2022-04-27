Road closures set to begin Wednesday afternoon for Virginia March for Life
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pro-life activists will gather outside the state capitol for the Virginia March for Life on Wednesday.
Capitol Police say there will be “rolling road closures” around noon as demonstrators march from the Bell Tower to 12th Street.
Thousands are expected to participate - including Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Alveta King - the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King are also scheduled to speak.
