Road closures set to begin Wednesday afternoon for Virginia March for Life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pro-life activists will gather outside the state capitol for the Virginia March for Life on Wednesday.

A permitted Capitol Square event Wednesday allows a march at noon from the Bell Tower to Grace Street, to Eighth, to Broad, to Old 14th, to Governor, to Bank and, finally, to 12th Street. There will be rolling road closures during the march. Please plan accordingly. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) April 26, 2022

Capitol Police say there will be “rolling road closures” around noon as demonstrators march from the Bell Tower to 12th Street.

Thousands are expected to participate - including Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Alveta King - the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King are also scheduled to speak.

