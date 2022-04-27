RHHD, other partners launch Spike Alert to help prevent opioid overdoses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RHHD and its local partners have created the Metro Richmond Spike Alert to help prevent opioid overdoses in the greater Richmond community.

The system would notify the general public when spikes in opioid overdoses occur, and this spike could signify the presence of illegal or diverted prescription drug in the community that is more potent or more likely to cause an overdose.

RHHD says informing individuals that may use opioids and their loved ones of a recent spike may prevent injury and death.

The launch of the program comes after recent increases in overdoses.

In 2020, there were over 430 overdose deaths across Richmond City, and Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover counties - representing a 40 percent increase from 2019.

“Opioid overdoses is one of the leading public health crises our communities are experiencing,” says Dr. Melissa Viray, Acting Director at RHHD. “Beyond notification so that individuals can be informed and take precautions, we’re hopeful that this will generally bring more awareness of the opioid epidemic.”

