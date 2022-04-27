Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing Jackson State University who was last seen in Richmond, has been found safe.

RPD located 21-year-old Kamilah N. Fipps Wednesday afternoon, and she has now been reunited with her family.

She was reported missing on April 19.

