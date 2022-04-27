Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing Jackson State University who was last seen in Richmond, has been found safe.
RPD located 21-year-old Kamilah N. Fipps Wednesday afternoon, and she has now been reunited with her family.
She was reported missing on April 19.
