Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond

Kamilah N. Fipps
Kamilah N. Fipps(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing Jackson State University who was last seen in Richmond, has been found safe.

RPD located 21-year-old Kamilah N. Fipps Wednesday afternoon, and she has now been reunited with her family.

She was reported missing on April 19.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

