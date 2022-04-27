Infrastructure money is coming to Virginia to help reduce traffic issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $165 million is coming to Virginia from the infrastructure bill to help reduce congestion and improve commute times.

7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says these investments are part of a long term plan to keep the commonwealth’s economy growing.

“This means we’re going to be able to expand transportation options for our neighbors, reduce travel times, ideally reduce some wear and tear, and certainly, in a time when everyone is conscious about gas prices, really ensure that we don’t spend too much time idling on [Interstate 95],” Rep. Spanberger said.

Funds will go to things like congestion technology, expanding public transit, electric charging, and pedestrian and cycling trails.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.