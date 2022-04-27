Governor Youngkin marches with hundreds for March for Life rally, becoming the first governor to do so

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin, was among hundreds today marching for life becoming the first governor to march with the group. The 4th Annual March for Life rally comes as many await the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization supreme court decision.

Other legislators and leaders showed support at Wednesday’s rally including Lt. Governor of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears, Virginia Delegate Nicholas Freitas, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, Dr. Alveda King.

“What all of us understand is at a core fundamental issue, is that humanity is not a grant of government, it is a gift from God,” Freitas said. Advocates hope Wednesday’s united front will be a message to legislators to end abortions in Virginia.

“From the womb to the tomb. Civil rights began in the womb,” Dr. Alveda King said. “How can a dream survive if we murder our children?,” she asked.

The Lt. Governor, quickly stopped by the rally before heading to Wednesday’s veto session.

“We can’t be cowardly in what we’re doing because the other side is not cowardly. And we know we have right on our side,” Earle-Sears said. “And so we will go and we will stay on the battlefield and we can’t ever leave,” she said.

After the rally, advocates took to the streets alongside the Governor Youngkin. Youngkin shook hands and took selfies with pro-lifers before marching around the capital.

“When we recognize that the rights of the unborn are as important as the rights of us having the best life in Virginia - the best place to live and work and raise a family that’s not just for those that have been born, but for the unborn as well,” Youngkin said.

Advocates said Wednesday’s steps towards anti-abortion rights do not end here.

“I just hope that this becomes [a] bigger pro-life movement - bigger than any party. Pro-life democrats, pro-life republicans, pro-life independent, pro-life Virginians - that’s what we want,” Johnathan Mconigal, an advocate at the rally said.

Counter protesters were not seen at the rally but, Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia issued a statement in response saying:

“Everyone should have the freedom and power to make decisions about their bodies, lives, and futures. Abortion is essential health care and shouldn’t be politicized. Nearly 80% of Virginians believe access to abortion should be legal, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia will continue to protect reproductive rights and work towards increasing access to care here in Virginia.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.