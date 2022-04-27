Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

General Assembly convenes to review amended and vetoed bills

By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Finalizing leftover legislation, state lawmakers returned to the Virginia General Assembly Wednesday.

“The governor paid attention to quite a number of bills and we’ll see how those move forward,” said Del. Michael Webert, (R) 18th District.

The governor amended or vetoed more than 150 bills.

The Senate approved the governor’s amendment to a bill allowing police to use facial recognition technology, with more training.

Gov. Youngkin amended a marijuana bill that was originally about banning gummy shapes that might appeal to kids, to include making it a misdemeanor penalty for possession of more than 2 ounces.

“The Governor’s amendment on the marijuana bill is very concerning and I think it goes in the wrong direction,” said State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, (D) 9th District.

The Senate later rejected the governor’s amended version of the bill.

Earlier in the day, the senate finance committee rejected a proposal to eliminate the gas tax in Virginia for 90 days.

The move would cut about 0.26 cents off a gallon of gas, at a cost to the state of about $437 million.

Democrats wanted to give people a $50 gas gift card, which previously failed.

“The Senate position is clear. We rejected. It’s really a gimmick that won’t ultimately help consumers but will blow a hole in our maintenance budget,” said State Sen. McClellan.

GOP leadership says they will likely have to negotiate with Democrats on this by changing some of the percentages on the gas tax concept, but nothing has been announced as of now.

“The question that lies in what is the reason why the Senate didn’t want to continue to provide that relief to the people of Virginia,” said Del. Webert.

In a statement from the Governor’s office, a spokesperson responded, “Senate Democrats showed today that they are completely out of touch with Virginians. Refusing to lower gas prices in Virginia is a direct affront to the millions in the Commonwealth who are experiencing increased cost of living across the board. This is deeply disappointing for all those who expect their elected representatives to work on their behalf, not against it.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond
Driver on the run after police chase ends in crash in Richmond

Latest News

Route 15 in near Zion Crossroads In Louisa Co. (FILE)
Infrastructure money is coming to Virginia to help reduce traffic issues
According to RPS administration, the River City Middle School will open next fall over capacity...
School board members at odds over vote against rezoning overcrowded middle school
State lawmakers ready for return to Richmond for final work on bills
Virginia’s Attorney General is working to raise awareness about the victims of violent crimes.
AG Miyares honors victims of crime