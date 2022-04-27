CVWMA: New recycling bins still on backorder, estimated delivery 8-10 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heads up if you’ve ordered a new recycling bin from Central Virginia Waste Management.

The bins are still on backorder because of supply chain issues. Bins ordered in April and May should be delivered in 8-10 weeks.

In the meantime, CVWMA says you can use your own container.

