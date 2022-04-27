Crews battle empty house fire in Hanover

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County firefighters battled a fire at an unoccupied house.

On Tuesday, crews were called to the two-story house fire along Willoughby Heights Lane.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the second floor.

18500 block of Willoughby Heights Lane in Rockville, VA #HanoverFireEMSPIO pic.twitter.com/NKDidXrDcX — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) April 26, 2022

While fighting the fire, crews noticed the floors became unstable and got out for their safety.

Crews continued to fight the fire from the outside until it was extinguished.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

