Chesterfield Police search for missing man last seen on April 8

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing their search for a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

Police say, Julius Simms, 61, packed his belongings and left his home on Friday, April 8.

Anyone with information about Simms’ whereabouts should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

