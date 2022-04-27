Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Police search for missing man last seen on April 8

Julius Simms
Julius Simms(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing their search for a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

Police say, Julius Simms, 61, packed his belongings and left his home on Friday, April 8.

Anyone with information about Simms’ whereabouts should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

