Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciera Childress
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Henrico hit-and-run
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
Investigators say they believe the fire was most likely accidental.
Chesterfield home ‘total loss’ following early morning fire
Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee...
DMV’s new Mileage Choice Program set to begin July 1
A driver is still on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in Richmond
Driver on the run after police chase ends in crash in Richmond

Latest News

President Joe Biden looks to media as he and and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South...
LIVE: Biden, first lady host teachers of the year
Kamilah N. Fipps
Police: Missing Jackson State University student found safe in Richmond
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
Fauci: US in ‘a different moment’ but pandemic not over