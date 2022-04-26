Western State Hospital starts virtual visits trend

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this month, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a law requiring all 10 of the state’s mental health hospitals to be able to facilitate virtual visitations for patients.

“I think it’s a great idea that’s well supported to get this out to all of our sister facilities so I’m very supportive of it,” Dr. Jonathan Anderson, Facility Director at Western State Hospital, said.

Western State Hospital in Staunton is one step ahead of the game.

“Early in the pandemic, we started exploring how to use technology to meet with various people and when we didn’t have vaccines and we were worried about exposures we explored ways that you could still communicate with your team and with patients and out of that came tele-visiting aspects of it,” Dr. Anderson said.

It started tele-visits during the pandemic to offer more than a voice, but a face of a loved one to their patients.

“There’s absolutely no substitute for in-person but if you can’t have that ... the phone just doesn’t do justice when you haven’t seen your loved one in a long time,” Dr. Anderson said.

Establishing virtual visits in the hospital didn’t happen overnight. The team at Western State worked diligently to try and provide a sense of normalcy for its patients.

“We piloted it on a unit and worked out the kinks and then spread it to all the units, as far as I know as of today all of our units have the availability to chat with family,” Dr. Anderson said.

Dr. Jonathan Anderson said after they started using virtual visits, sister hospitals began to reach out to see how to start it in their own facilities.

“Some of the facilities after we sort of developed our own program some of the other facilities reached out to us about how we did it and that sort of thing,” Dr. Anderson said.

Although the pandemic remains to be taxing for many people, Dr. Anderson and the team at Western State hospital have found the upside to the hard times.

“One of the positive outcomes of the pandemic is we have learned to communicate in other ways,” Dr. Anderson said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.