Virginia wind farm job claims questioned by state regulators

Wind turbines
Wind turbines(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As Virginia-based Dominion Energy seeks to build what it calls the country’s largest offshore wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean, the company and its supporters have touted the economic development opportunities expected to accompany the 176-turbine project.

But state regulators say the economic picture might not be so rosy.

In testimony filed earlier this month, regulators said the company relied on a “stale” economic study that didn’t account for the impact of its Virginia ratepayers bearing the cost of the approximately $10 billion project.

The State Corporation Commission found that because of increased electric rates, the project was expected to come with an economic cost that might negate any benefits.

Dominion says the commission’s analysis is flawed.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

