Virginia Film Festival opens call for entries

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re a filmmaker and want to see your movie on the big screen, now is your chance.

The Virginia Film Festival is launching its call for entries for the 2022 VAFF.

“We hope that it’s a really broad segment of filmmakers at all stages of their career,” VAFF Senior Programmer Ilya Tovbis said.

The festival is schedule to take place November 2-6 in Charlottesville.

“It’s for filmmakers at every stage of their career, first time or longtime filmmakers, women, men, people from diverse viewpoints, short filmmakers, experimental filmmakers, animated, really what have you, and really the call for entries is a major component into how we put together the program,” Tovbis  said.

Tovbis says more than 700 movies are entered every year. He’s hoping to exceed that: ”We don’t really have that many categories that will disqualify you,” he said. “We want to get it onto the big screen and share it with the Charlottesville community and the broader Virginia community.”

All Virginia residents and students at Virginia schools are eligible to have their entry fees waived. The fees for non-Virginia filmmakers submitting by the early bird deadline of Monday, June 6, will be $30 for features and $10 for short submissions. Those submitting by the regular deadline of Wednesday, June 22, may do so for $50 for features and $25 for shorts. The fee for students outside of Virginia to submit a film in any category is $10.

Filmmakers will be notified of their entry status by September 20. For complete submission information and waiver codes, visit virginiafilmfestival.org/submit-a-film. All questions should be submitted to vaffsubmissions@virginia.edu.

