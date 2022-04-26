Tuesday Forecast: A warm and pleasant morning with showers and storms likely this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a pleasant morning, Showers and storms likely return this afternoon. Drier and cooler end to the work week!

Tuesday: Dry to start then afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely. 1/2″ of rain or more is possible in downpours. Many areas get less. Small hail and gusty winds possible in any storm. Some areas will miss out on rain. Peak storm chance in RVA is 3-5pm. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows around 50, highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Cold air moves in again that will likely bring lows in the 30s Thursday morning and potentially Friday morning. Frost possible in rural areas.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

