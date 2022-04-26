Healthcare Pros
School board votes to move Fox students to Clark Springs by May 9

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RPS school board voted unanimously to move Fox Elementary Students to Clark Springs Elementary. Still, it amended the motion to give Fox teachers more time to move into the renovated elementary school.

Based on feedback from Fox teachers, staff, and families, the administration recommended that Fox Elementary students should be moved to Clark Springs as early as Wednesday, May 4, but that time has been extended so that Fox students will have the entire week of May 2, with instruction expected to resume Monday, May 9

The Fox building went up in flames back in February.

Students learned from home for a few weeks before transitioning to classrooms inside First Baptist Church (FBC) on Monument Avenue.

Now, the once empty Clark Springs building is nearly ready for students.

In a recent survey, 69 percent of Fox teachers said they would prefer to finish off the year at Clark Springs. In that same survey, more than 75 percent of Fox Elementary parents said that Fox should move to Clark Springs as soon as possible to get settled in the new space.

