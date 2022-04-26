RPS board votes against rezoning River City Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After hours of debate and bickering, the Richmond School Board 5 to 4 against rezoning River City Middle School.

According to the RPS administration, when the middle school first opened its doors to students in fall 2021, it had more than 1,500 students enrolled despite being built initially to hold approximately 1,300 students. The administration says the school is expected to have more than 1,600 students enrolled by fall 2022 unless it is rezoned to alleviate overcrowding.

A separate committee was created to consider options, which included moving some students to Lucille Brown, Binford, or Boushall Middle Schools.

If rezoning is fully implemented next year, the projected the four schools would be projected to use roughly 75% of their operating capacity. The remaining 25% would be used to account for future growth after rezoning has taken place.

Binford Middle School - 74%

Boushall Middle School - 74%

Lucille Brown Middle School - 76%

River City Middle School - 78%

If rezoning went through Binford Middle School, which is currently zoned as an open enrollment school, it would be rezoned so that 50 River City students would be guaranteed spots at the school. But members against a proposal say rezoning would only negatively impact district-wide transportation problems and eliminate student parental choice regarding schools.

“At the same time that this board has championed choice, including at the elementary level pertinent to the virtual academy and high school level relative to especially schools in and governors schools, that we would decimate open enrollment in the middle schools. I said that that’s precisely what rezoning would do,” board member Jonathan Young said.

Those in favor of rezoning transportation and school choice are being used to justify why River City students shouldn’t have a spot at other middle schools.

“We sit here and we talk about equity, equity, equity, but when equity hit in the face, it’s a problem,” Dawn Paige said. “The ugly head of racism in class, it appears every time we’re talking about children young people, and we’re talking about families that work hard each and every day to make sure their children are receiving a world-class education.”

Despite recommendations from the administration that rezoning was the best option to alleviate overcrowding at River City, the board voted 5-4 against the rezoning.

An emotional Jason Kamras didn’t hold back his criticism of the move, saying that not only did the board ignore their responsibility to the community, but that it likely may not have an opportunity to address the overcrowding for another year.

“It is unconscionable for us to open up River City next year with 1,600 students. It will be dangerous, and it will be a dereliction of our collective duty to our students,” Kamras said.

